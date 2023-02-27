Lil Wayne doesn't know 'what McDonald's smell like', been off junk food for 20 yrs!

Los Angeles, Feb 27 American rapper Lil Wayne hasn't eaten fast food in more than two decades. The rapper has opened up about his healthy eating habits, admitting he hasn't touched a takeaway in two decades because he's had a personal chef since the age of 19.

He also shared that he can't even remember what a McDonald's meal smells like, reports Female First UK.

In a chat with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, the musician explained: "When I was 19, I moved to Miami and my mom is a chef and she was very happy for the move because New Orleans is crazy. One thing she really wanted me to do was get a personal chef."

He further said, quoted by Female First UK: "So from the age of 19 to now, I've always had a personal chef. I haven't eaten any fast food forever. I don't know what McDonald's smell like."

Wayne also insisted he doesn't stick to a workout regime, joking: "Only gyms I know is Jim Jones. I can't lift a weight. I don't do no workout (sic)."

As per Female First UK, the rapper also discussed his place in the music industry - insisting that he is constantly inspired by other artists and is happy embracing new directions.

He explained: "There is a point where you look around and you're like I'm not even sure if anyone's coming down this road with me. Any direction I go into, it's always inspired."

"Therefore, I never feel alone because I always have the inspiration. Inspiration grows and I work with people that love to see growth. I'm fortunate to have these people around me. The last tour I got off was with Blink-182. At the end of the day I find myself at the country music awards and doing tours with Blink 182. There's not a lot of rappers in this position who can say they've done that. I stand alone on that mountain," he added.

