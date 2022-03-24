Lili Reinhart slams 'Summer Body' culture

American actor Lili Reinhart has shared an important message about body positivity by criticising 'Summer Body' culture and calling the trend "toxic."

Reinhart took to her Instagram and Twitter handles to write, "Reminder to myself, and to all-- you don't need a flat or perfectly toned stomach to wear a crop top. These 'summer body' trends are toxic. Your body is ready for summer no matter what it looks like. Don't let it stop you from enjoying anything."

As per People magazine, in the past also Reinhart has been candid about her body image and mental health. The star has been open about having depression since revealing in May 2021 that she has dealt with the illness for 11 years.

In January, the actor had shared a "love note" to her body on Instagram, before revealing that she had "been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months." At one point, she said at the time, it got "pretty severe."

( With inputs from ANI )

