Lindsay Lohan: I’m a very positive person

Los Angeles, Dec 4 Actress Lindsay Lohan is a "very positive person" and said that she's learned an important life lesson thanks to her husband Bader Shammas.

The 39-year-old actress, who tied the knot in 2022, told people.com: "I’m a very positive person so I always expect everything to go the way it’s supposed to go — and my husband has taught me, ‘You have to be prepared for other things, so you don’t get disappointed.”

“If this doesn’t go that way, then it’s okay.' And that’s really important to me because I never really understood the value of that. You are your own vessel. If you don’t nurture yourself, anything can distract you in a second. Anything can take a turn."

Lohan had earlier said to being too much of a "yes person" during her younger years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress endured a turbulent spell early in her career, when she was arrested a number of times, and Lindsay now looks back on her younger years with some regrets.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I was always such a ‘yes’ person to my agents and everyone that no one ever really took the time to ask me, ‘Do you wanna chill for a second?’ And if I knew then what I know now, I’d definitely have used the word ‘no’ a lot more."

Lohan has managed to turn her life around over the last decade, and she now has a two-year-old son called Luai with her husband.

The Hollywood star thinks her younger self would actually feel "very proud of the mother and wife" she's become.

She said: "I love it so much. I’m obsessed with my kid. The other day I said, ‘Luai, don’t do that — not a good idea’, and now he goes, ‘Luai, don’t do that ... ’ He mocks me. If my husband’s like, ‘No, Luai’, then he listens. But for me, it’s like he laughs at me. But I’m fine with it. I love every second."

