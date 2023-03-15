Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child

Los Angeles, March 15 Lindsay Lohan will soon experience 'Labour Pains' (pun intended) as the Hollywood star has revealed she is expecting her first baby with her husband, after tying the knot with the financial advisor last year.

The actress, 36, took to social media this evening to share the happy news with her fans, who quickly flooded the mum-to-be with messages of support and rejoiced in her happy news, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 'Parent Trap' actress broke the news by posting a snap of a white babygrow on her Instagram account, with the words 'coming soon' written across the item of clothing. "We are blessed and excited," a delighted Lindsay captioned the sweet shot to her 12.4 million followers.

Nancy Myers, who wrote Lindsay's 1998 hit film, The Parent Trap, was one of the first celebrities to congratulate Lindsay on Instagram, writing: "Lindsay!!!!!! I'm so excited for you."

Donatella Versace left a trio of star emojis as a comment, while Paris Hilton's mum Kathy wrote: "I am so happy for you."

"CONGRATULATIONS QUEENN," one fan gushed underneath the star's online reveal.

"I knew it! I dreamt about you pregnant a few months ago!!!! Congratsss," another added, as a third wrote: "Wow congrats mamaaaaaaaaaaa."

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in November, the 'Freaky Friday' star gushed how married life was "so special" and opened up about her personal life.

"It's great. I met my person, and you never know if you're going to find that in life," she said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk. "He's (Bader) an amazing man, I love him and we're a great team."

