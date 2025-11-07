Lisa Mishra returns to stage after 15 years with ‘A Perfect Time To Panic’

Mumbai, Nov 7 Singer and actor Lisa Mishra is making a grand return to the stage after 15 years with the play ‘A Perfect Time To Panic’, directed by Akarsh Khurana.

About her return to stage, Lisa told IANS: “Returning to theatre after so many years feels incredibly special. ‘A Perfect Time To Panic’ is sharp, funny, and deeply relatable. It’s an honour to collaborate with Akarsh Khurana and such an exceptional cast on a play that brings together creativity, timing, and heart in such a refreshing way.”

“The energy of the stage is unmatched, it’s raw, immediate, and so alive. I’ve missed that feeling of connecting directly with the audience, and this play feels like the perfect project to rediscover that joy. I can’t wait for people to experience what we’ve created together,” added Lisa, who was recently seen in “The Royalty.”

The play marks the 90th production by Akvarious Productions and will debut as part of the annual Prithvi Festival, one of Mumbai’s most celebrated theatre events.

The production features a talented ensemble including Taaruk Raina, Chaitnya Sharma and several other accomplished performers. The play will be staged at Prithvi Theatre on November 11 and 12.

Akarsh Khurana is also known for directing the popular Netflix series ‘Mismatched’, the acclaimed film ‘Karwaan’ starring Irrfan Khan, and for his extensive work as a screenwriter and actor.

Lisa has previously delivered massive hits like Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding), Aa Mil with Zaeden, and Sajna Ve with Vishal Mishra, among many others. She was also credited on "I Love You So Much" by DJ Khaled and "Single No More" by Chance the Rapper as a songwriter and vocalist.

Her debut album Sorry, I'm Late, released by the artist in May 2024, blended Indian and Western pop.

She made her acting debut in Ananya Panday-starrer “Call Me Bae”. Talking about her latest release “The Royals”, it also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

