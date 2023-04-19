Listen to late singer-composer Wajid's voice in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' new song 'Tere Bina'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Ahead of the release of Salman Khan's much-anticipated movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', a new song titled 'Tera Bina' was released on Wednesday.

Composed and penned by Sajid, the song is sung by Sajid and Wajid. For the unversed, Wajid died in 2020 after suffering from Covid-19 complications. Both brothers share a cordial bond with Salman Khan.

Before the release of the song, Salman dropped a handsome picture of himself with the caption, "TereBina is one of my favourite songs from KBKJ, straight to the heart , Dil ko choota hai yeh gaana. Releasing at 7.30pm today. Hope u like it ..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrODur1o66t/

Composer-Singer Sajid also shared the song on the Instagram handle of 'Sajid Wajid'. He wrote in the caption, "Jab tak mai zinda hun tu mere saath zinda rahega::

I love U Wajid::::salman bhai shukriya bhai jaan..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrON2w6RpoA/

Fans liked the new song and shared their sentiment on social media. One wrote, "Beautiful." Another one wrote, "heart touching songs &love line."

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh.

On Monday, the makers of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' unveiled the new track of the film 'O Balle Balle'.Music for Balle Balle is composed by Sukhbir. Kumaar is the lyricist, with choreography by J Master and the background vocals by Sukhbir.

On Tuesday, the makers released another peppy song from the movie, 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu', in which Salman himself lent his voice.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' marks the return of Salman to the big screen after four years. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif.

