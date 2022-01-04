‘living under the roof’ as a happy family is ‘fake perception’ Arjun Kapoor on his rapport with sisters Janhvi and Khushi

Arjun Kapoor has recently tested positive for Covid-19 and currently has isolated himself at his home. In his recent virtual interview, he talked about the bond with his sisters Janhvi and Khushi, he said “The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humor and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes.”

“About advice, we don’t live together now so we’re not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we have are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything. We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. But it’s still a very intimate space for us to come out so openly and speak about. I am somebody who believes in letting people do what they choose to do. I don’t interfere. But yes, if one of them comes to me to talk about something, I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience,” he added.

In his previous interview, he revealed that his bond with sister Khushi and Janhvi has grown strong after Sridevi’s death in 2018.