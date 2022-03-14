Lock Upp: Contestant Shivam Sharma slept with his mother's friend

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is getting popular every day. The contestants are leaving no stones unturned to make the show successful. Let us tell you that Tehseen Poonawalla got evicted from the show, while leaving the show he shared his deepest secret of life he said that he slept with the wife of one of India's renowned industrialists in front of him. Revealing the same Splitsvilla 13 finalist Shivam Sharma said that he slept with his mother's divorced friend he said "Mai unke ghar pasta cook karke le jata tha and bed hot karke wapas aata that." He said he used to visit at her home while taking pasta.

When Kangana Ranaut asked Sara Khan about her opinion on Shivam she said it was mutual and happened with consent. Hence, they are no one to judge. On the other hand, Babita Phogat said "It was very shocking for me because the least you could do is 'umar ka lihaz rakh lete.' I can't understand what I should tell him."

Reacting to the same Kangana Ranaut said she didn't surprise by Shivam's statements as she knows he was always the 'bonafide lukka'.