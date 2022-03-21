Lock Upp: Karan Mehra's ex-wife Nisha Rawal reveals about her extra marital affair

Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal and ex-wife of Karan Mehra revealed her life secret on the show. Nisha was given a choice to reveal about ‘other man’ in her life in order to save herself from nomination. Pressing the buzzer Nisha said “I got married in 2012 with my ex-husband (Karan Mehra) and have been through a miscarriage in 2014. Many know about this. The baby was 5 months old when I miscarried. Many also know that I was in a physically and mentally abusive relationship. After the miscarriage, it came as a shocker. As a woman, I was going through a lot of things. There were many instances of abuses I was going through at that time. Being a public figure, I couldn’t share it with anyone. There was fear of being judged by society, friends. You think of family. There was a lack of support. I was going through a lot of trauma.”

She added, “In 2015, at my cousin’s sangeet ceremony, there was a big incident of physical abuse and I was completely shaken and broken. I wanted to get therapy to talk to someone. At that time, we were also shifting to our new home. There I met an old friend. We connected after a long time. I confided in him apart from the abuse past. My ex husband was aware of everytime I would meet him. But I think I got close to him. I really got attracted to him because I think there was a lack of support and it was natural after getting support from him. There was point when I kissed that person. I confessed to my ex-husband that they itself. We would already talk about separating and after that incident I felt I should come out of this marriage. I was sure I didn’t want to be in the relationship and we should walk our ways. It was difficult at that time.”

Host Kangana further asked her what was the turning point where she was sure to be in the marriage, Nisha said “There have been thoughts and when you take such actions, you know something has switched off in the marriage. I wanted to come clean about it not working.”

Kangana says that she is no marriage expert but there comes a point in marriage where there are certain things that don't work out, “I am glad you came forward and addressed it. Many women and also men will identify with you. Men also go through abusive relationship. They keep dragging a marriage like a dead body for the society" Kangana added.

Nisha further says, “Despite all this, I gave my marriage another chance because I was promised the abuse won’t repeat. I decided to give up on the relationship and stayed invested in my marriage. But those promises were not kept and I finally took a stand for myself last year.”

