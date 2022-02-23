Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey confirmed as third contestant in Kangana Ranaut's reality show

The third contestant of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp has been revealed. Sharing a video on its verified Instagram account, streaming platform Alt Balaji confirmed that Poonam Pandey will be joining the upcoming show. The other two confirmed contestants are- actress Nisha Rawal, comedian Munawar Faruqui. The video of Poonam Pandey was also posted by the show's producer Ekta Kapoor. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Poonam Pandey wrote, “Hot ke chakkar mein ho gayi main locked up (I got locked up because I am hot)! #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.”

Speaking about Lock Upp, Poonam told India Today, "I am super excited to inform everyone that I am a part of the biggest controversial show in India, Lock Upp. I don't know what will happen in there because whatever I have read and have seen about the show, I have understood that I have to perform a task even for my basic necessities and there is no luxury in this Lock Upp. So I don't know how am I going to pull this off, but I am nervous and excited at the same time."ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream the show 24X7 and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will have the power to punish or award the contestants. For the unversed, there will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's jail. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. Lock Upp' will be streaming from February 27



