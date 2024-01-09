Lohri 2024: Popular songs to add to your Lohri playlist this festive season

Lohri, a festival primarily celebrated in the northern regions of India, particularly Punjab, marks the culmination of winter and the onset of the harvest season. The festival is renowned for its bonfires, delicious treats, and vibrant dances, and for celebrating the welcome of the harvest season with some traditional folk songs or boliyan.

Lo aa gayi Lohri ve from Veer Zaara

Lo aa gayi Lohri ve, featured in the 2004 film Veer Zara. The song stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh Khan, and is set in a village in Punjab, was shot during one of the Lohri celebration scenes in the movie.



Chappa Chappa from Maachis

Chappa Chappa, from the film Maachis, is another foot-tapping Lohri song that is popularly played during the festival. Set in the backdrop of Punjab militancy that ripped through the state in late 80s and early 90s, the song from Maachis portrays the softer side of militants, in the snow-capped Himalayas away from farms and fields of homeland.

Balle Balle

Featuring Jimmy Sheirgill and Neeru Bajwa, the song is from the movie Mel Karade Rabba. It was sung by Feroz Khan and Sarabjit Kaur.

Charha De Rang

‘Charha De Rang’ from Dharmendra’s ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ is yet another Lohri number set in Punjab featuring the Deol brothers, who just steal the show with their performances. The song fits well into the plot where Bobby Deol finds ways to mingle with his love interest. While the lyrics of the song speak little about Lohri