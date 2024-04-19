Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kamal Haasan Gets Mobbed At Polling Booth in Chennai (Watch Video)

Kamal Haasan, actor-turned-politician, exercised his voting right in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in Chennai. In a video shared by ANI, Kamal was seen casting his vote inside the polling booth. However, there was controversy as it appeared that cameras intruded into the voting room to capture the moment. Despite not being a candidate in this election, Kamal Haasan, who leads the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), participated in the electoral process.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan arrives at a polling booth in Koyambedu, Chennai to cast his vote.



Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not contesting the #LokSabhaElections2024, the party supported and campaigned for DMK. pic.twitter.com/q1bizg3Wey — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

The voting process for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 commenced on April 19, with Tamil Nadu participating in the first phase of the elections. Renowned actor Rajinikanth, accompanied by his publicist and team, also joined the voters at the polling booth, greeting everyone and proudly displaying his inked finger for photographers and videographers.

ANI shared the video with the caption, "Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote at a polling booth in Koyambedu, Chennai. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not contesting the #LokSabhaElections2024; the party supported and campaigned for DMK." He later displayed his inked finger for the cameras.