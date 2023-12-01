Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actress Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on her Chandigarh candidacy

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut refuted recent reports suggesting her entry into the political arena for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Speculation had been rife that Kangana might contest from the Chandigarh constituency as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nominee, succeeding Kirron Kher.

Dismissing these claims, Kangana took to her Instagram story on December 1, sharing a picture of a Hindi news report with the headline, "Chandigarhvasiyo main aa rahi hu aapke sehar" (People of Chandigarh, I am coming to your city). Clarifying, she wrote, "My relatives and friends are sending this to me, assuming the headline is my quote; the headline is not my quote... all speculations."

In November, Kangana had hinted at her potential entry into electoral politics, expressing her willingness to contest the Lok Sabha elections if blessed by Lord Krishna. While often praising the BJP-led Union government for its efforts, she clarified that the recent headline circulating on social media was not a statement made by her.

Kangana's latest appearance was in "Tejas," where she portrayed the role of IAF officer Tejas Gill on a mission to rescue an Indian spy. Despite its October 2023 release, the film did not perform well at the box office. Additionally, she featured in the Tamil comedy-horror sequel "Chandramukhi 2," playing the role of a dancer. Kangana is set to reunite with her "Tanu Weds Manu" co-star R Madhavan for an untitled project and is also working on her second directorial venture, "Emergency."