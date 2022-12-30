Loki actor Sophia Di Martino praises Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Loki actor Sophia Di Martino is bowled over by Alia Bhatt's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi and has expressed a desire to collaborate with the Indian star.

The British actor took to her Instagram Stories to wax lyrical about Bhatt's performance in the movie, which released in February this year to positive response from the audience and critics. It is one of the highest earning Hindi movies of the year.

"Woahhh. What a turn @aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi" Martino wrote alongside the film's poster.

Even though Alia Bhatt greatly appreciated Sophia Di Martino's sweet remarks, she also replied by reposting the article and saying, "This means so much from someone who is about to take over a whole multiverse."

Moreover, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi came as the first genuine Hindi blockbuster following the pandemic. With the film, the filmmaker went on to create a rage at the box office while it garnered immense love from all across.