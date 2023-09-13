Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023: Palki Sharma Upadhyay Wins Prestigious "Most Stylish Journalist" Award

Palki Sharma Upadhyay, a distinguished Indian journalist, has been honoured with the esteemed title of "Most Stylish Journalist" at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The glitzy ceremony unfolded at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai, drawing popular faces from various fields.

Back in 2002, Palki S. Upadhyay embarked on her journalistic journey at Doordarshan, India’s largest television network, where she served as a news anchor, presenting regional and national programs. Notably, she holds the distinction of being the first Indian correspondent to cover Barack Obama’s historic presidential campaign in the United States.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 once again stood as a coveted platform celebrating excellence. The event's 2023 edition delivered an unforgettable experience, with a distinguished gathering commemorating exceptional accomplishments.