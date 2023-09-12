Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023: Randeep Hooda Wins 'Most Stylish Trendsetter' Award

Renowned actor Randeep Hooda has added another feather to his cap by winning the Most Stylish Trendsetter Award at the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The glittering event unfolded at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

His journey in the world of cinema began with "Monsoon Wedding," and since then, he has graced the silver screen with memorable performances in films like "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai," "Sarbjit," "Highway," "Baaghi 2," and his Hollywood debut in "Extraction." One of Hooda's career-defining moments was his role in Imtiaz Ali's masterpiece, "Highway," a performance that has etched his name in the annals of Indian cinema. This award stands as a testament to his dedication and commitment to the craft of acting.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, partnered with Amazon for the 2023 edition, enhancing the excitement surrounding the event. Amazon's global reputation for top brands, extensive selections, and hassle-free returns added prestige to this already illustrious occasion. The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that spotlights exceptional accomplishments across various domains. In its 2023 edition, the event not only recognized Sharad Kelkar's trailblazing style but also provided an unforgettable experience for all attendees.