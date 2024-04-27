Lola Kirke, new addition to Ryan Coogler's supernatural thriller

Los Angeles [US], April 27 : Actor Lola Kirke will be seen in a pivotal role in Ryan Coogler's untitled supernatural thriller.

Michael B. Jordan leads the ensemble, which will also feature Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld and Li Jun Li, Deadline reported.

The details regarding the film's plot have not been disclosed yet.

Coogler is directing from his own script and will also produce alongside Proximity Media's Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. The film's executive producers are Rebecca Cho, two-time Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson, and Will Greenfield.

Bringing Jordan and Coogler back together following their collaboration on the Creed and Black Panther franchises and the acclaimed Sundance drama Fruitvale Station, the film is the second from the collaborators that Warner Bros Film Group co-chairs and CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy have championed, having greenlighted the box office hit Creed III during their time at MGM.

The film is slated to release on March 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor