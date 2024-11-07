"Look at my beautiful city...": Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap spend peaceful family day cycling in Chandigarh

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Film director Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, recently shared a glimpse of a peaceful yet memorable day spent with her family in Chandigarh.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Tahira posted a series of photos and videos where she was seen spending time with Ayushmann and their kids, Virajveer and Varushka, cycling and enjoying the serenity of their hometown.

The first picture was a candid shot of Ayushmann, Tahira, and their two kids, engrossed in conversation while on their bicycles under the shade of a tree.

Another was a video that captured Ayushmann and their son Virajveer cycling through the quiet streets of Chandigarh.

In her post, Tahira described the day as "mindful and soulful," as they found time to steal precious moments amidst their busy lives.

"Diwali was mindful and soulful too. We tried to steal some precious moments . Conspiring under a shaded tree. Cycling on a path laden with fallen amaltas flowers reminding of the spring that was. Peddling through the flare of the autumn sun indicative of the impending cold weather. Entire city lit up with Diwali lights while I calmly sip my tea with the mandatory namkeen. Meri nazron se dekho mera sheher kitna khoobsoorat hai," read the caption of her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in 'Thama' where he will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Ayushmann will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in a yet-to-be-titled film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor