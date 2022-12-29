Look Back 2022 Entertainment: Top 5 Direct-to-OTT Releases

Cuttputlli - Disney and Hotstar: Cuttputlli, a psychological thriller produced by Pooja Entertainment, was released on Disney+ Hotstar and grabbed audiences with its suspense and gripping storyline. The movie enthralled the audience's minds with its nail-biting excitement and made them adhere to the edge of their seats until the conclusion, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role with Rakul Preet Singh, Joshua LeClair, Chandrachur Singh, and Sargun Mehta.

Freddy (Disney+Hotstar): Freddy is a psychological thriller that has been eagerly awaited by the audience and is yet another blockbuster film from the youngest sensation, Kartik Aaryan. The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar, cast Kartik in a completely new light as an actor. This psychothriller had a great impact on the audience due to its numerous twists and thrills.

Darlings (Netflix): Darlings was made for the OTT audience that was released on Netflix, as it grabbed the audience with its incredible subject based on social marital abuse and revenge. The film, which included great performers such as Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah, was a beautiful combination of love amid a toxic marriage abuse scenario and subtle humour.

Gehraiyaan - Amazon Prime Video: Gehraiyaan introduced viewers to a compelling modern-day romance.With its compelling story that transcended the cliche of a modern relationship, the film, starring the young and brilliant cast of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, presented some fantastic soundtracks.The film is now available on Amazon Prime Videos.

Jalsa – Amazon Prime Video: With the presence of two extremely strong female stars, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Jalsa was in and out of a solid story. While the audience's attention was drawn to this casting coup, Jalsa encouraged one to look within and challenged our ideals of truth, morality, and survival. Jalsa was a cinematic marvel that debuted on Amazon Prime Videos.