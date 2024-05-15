"Look forward to watching Team India excel in upcoming T20 World Cup": Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup draws closer, the excitement among cricket fans across the world has reached to next level. Actor Kartik Aaryan is equally excited for the tournament, especially to see Team India's performance.

Interestingly, the 'Aashiqui 2' star has collaborated with OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for their new campaign, "Free For All, Har Match Har Ball". In a recently released ad film, Kartik can be seen sharing screen space with former all-rounder Irfan Pathan and former India player turned cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

Cheering for the Men in Blue, Kartik said, "Cricket isn't just a sport for me; it's a lifelong passion. I lived and breathed every moment of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and look forward to watching Team India excel in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024..."

On having Kartik on board for this special cricket campaign, OTT giant's spokesperson said, "Cricket holds a special place in the heart of every Indian, and our mission is to ensure its accessibility to all. Through this campaign, we aim to extend the reach of the sport to every corner of the nation, ensuring that our users can experience every thrilling moment of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for free on their mobile devices. We're thrilled to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan once again; his passion for cricket and entertainment perfectly aligns with the spirit of this campaign."

India are placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

