Love Adhura: Karan Kundrra Turns Uber Driver To Promote His New Web Series

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service, has captivated audiences with a host of stellar multi-genre shows. The Amazon miniTV team has always found new and innovative ways to take the service to its fans, by bringing their favourite artists closer to them. To promote its latest romantic thriller series ‘Love Adhura’, the service had a unique idea: the lead actor, Karan Kundrra, surprised customers by becoming their Uber driver for a day and dropping them off to their destinations. Karan drove an Uber Green - the company’s latest offering promoting zero-emission rides.

Karan Kundrra is a known figure in the entertainment industry and is admired for his witty charm and charisma. As part of the initiative, Karan was seen surprising riders and talking to them about his experience while shooting for Love Adhura, and grooving to a romantic track from the show, on-route to their destinations. The surprise encounter with him driving an Uber left the passengers delighted.

A passionate romance laced with a nail-biting thriller, Love Adhura stars Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes in lead roles and has been receiving phenomenal reviews from both critics and fans. The quintessential engagement of Karan donning the role of an Uber driver joins the innovative Metro ki Sawari campaign by the lead cast which recently made headlines during the promotions of the show.

Aruna Daryanani, Business Head, Amazon miniTV, said, “At Amazon miniTV, our endeavor is always to find opportunities to integrate brands organically with our content. Teaming up with Uber for the promotion of our new romantic thriller 'Love Adhura' reflects the same. Uber Green is working towards building sustainability in transportation, which our youthful audiences at Amazon miniTV relate to, and is a great example of how both brands can build a symbiotic relationship."

Talking about his experience of being a part of this unique association, Karan Kundrra expressed, “Being part of this unique promotional idea was truly an exhilarating experience. It was thrilling to surprise and interact with passengers, which gave me a unique opportunity to connect with people in a real-world setting, outside of Television screens. The excitement and joy on the faces of the riders were priceless, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this.”

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala from Ding Infinity and starring Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes, Saaquib Ayubi, Vivek Madaan and Abhilasha B Paul in pivotal roles, Love Adhura is streaming exclusively for free on Amazon miniTV