Love birds chirp at 'Current Laga Re' launch: Deepika pecks Ranveer, he calls her 'queen'

Mumbai, Dec 8 The most endearing love birds of B-town, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set the stage on fire at the song launch of 'Current Laga Re' from Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' on Thursday.

The actress, who portrays a Tamil character in the song, gave a peck on her husband Ranveer's cheek as the event began.

Ranveer for his part was smitten once again by his lady love and he affirmed the same when he said: "Throughout the duration of the song, I always keep looking at her and I can say that for real life as well."

The song, which is full of multiple hook steps, had Ranveer practising for 10 days.

He added: "I'm fixated on her, that's how I can put it mildy. She's not just the queen of entertainment but also the queen of my life".

"Mujhe laga log inko (Deepika) hi dekhenge toh main apni taraf se thodi zyada practice kar leta hoon to match up to her (I thought people will anyway look at her so, I practiced more so that some attention falls on me as well)."

