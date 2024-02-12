"Love you more than you know": Farhan Akhtar pens special birthday wish for daughter Akira

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 : Actor Farhan Akhtar on Monday penned a special birthday wish for his daughter Akira.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a cute picture with his daughter.

Along with the post, he wrote, "It's your birthday beautiful girl .. @akiraakhtar wish you all the happiness in the world. Love you more than you know."

The image captured Akira taking a selfie while Farhan can be seen smiling at the back.

As soon as the photo was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Birthday wishes for Akira."

Another user commented, "Sooo Cute !!"

Excited for Don 3, one of the fans commented, "Keep working hard for Don 3.

Akira is Farhan's daughter with his ex-wife Adhuna. In 2022, he tied the knot with VJ-actress Shibani Dandekar after dating for several years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

He will also direct 'Don 3' headlined by Ranveer Singh.

