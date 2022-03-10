Lovebirds Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat break-up due to differences? Here's the exact truth

Bigg Boss OTT lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. Earlier today, there were reports doing rounds that the couple have allegedly broken up. According to a report by PinkVilla, Shamita and Raqesh have parted ways. “Things didn’t work between them. They were clashing on too many things and hence, they decided to separate,” said the report. However, now, the couple reacted to the reports and shut down all breakup speculations. In a joint statement, Shamita and Raqesh wrote: “We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone.

Raqesh & Shamita's affair started in Bigg Boss OTT. They were always seen standing by each other in the house. Moreover, their relationship was so strong that housemates even tagged 'ShaRa' as husband & wife.. From dinner dates to family vacations, Raqesh has been an important part of the Shetty family. #ShaRa fans are happy and excited to see the duo together and are waiting for them to tie the knot soon. In an interview with ETimes TV, Shamita revealed that she did not expect to find love in the show. She was quoted saying, “But as we got to know each other, we kind of understood that we wanted to explore something solid outside the house too. Once we came out, we realised that we really wanted to take this forward, and got to know each other better.” Last month, Shamita and Raqesh headed to Alibaugh to celebrate her sister Shilpa Shetty‘s daughter Samisha’s 2nd birthday. Raqesh had also dropped several inside pictures from the celebrations. In one of the photos, Raqesh, Shamita were also seen posing with Samisha.

