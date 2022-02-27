Loved up pictures of rumoured couple Ishaan, Ananya from Shahid Kapoor's birthday garner netizens' attention

By ANI | Published: February 27, 2022 09:32 PM2022-02-27T21:32:13+5:302022-02-27T21:40:13+5:30

A few days after his 41st birthday, actor Shahid Kapoor, on Sunday, treated fans with several pictures from his special day.

Loved up pictures of rumoured couple Ishaan, Ananya from Shahid Kapoor's birthday garner netizens' attention | Loved up pictures of rumoured couple Ishaan, Ananya from Shahid Kapoor's birthday garner netizens' attention

Loved up pictures of rumoured couple Ishaan, Ananya from Shahid Kapoor's birthday garner netizens' attention

Next

A few days after his 41st birthday, actor Shahid Kapoor, on Sunday, treated fans with several pictures from his special day.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted a reel featuring the 'Haider' star having a gala time with his loved ones including wife Mira Kapoor, actor Kunal Kemmu, 'Jersey' co-star Mrunal Thakur, brother Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday among others at his sea-facing house.

"#besttimes," he captioned the post.

Shahid's birthday reel garnered netizens' attention for many reasons-- especially due to Ishaan and Ananya.

The eagle-eyed fans spotted Ishaan posing for the camera with his hand around Ananya.

While Ishaan wore a green shirt and blue denims, Ananya looked beautiful in a printed short dress.

The rumoured couple's pictures have left their fans in awe of them.

"These pictures prove that Ananya and Ishaan are dating each other," a fan commented.

"Oh my God ! They look so romantic," another one wrote.

Ananya, too, commented on Shahid's post. She dropped a red heart emoji on it.

The rumours of Ananya and Ishaan's dating have been making rounds on the internet for a while now. The actors have never publicly accepted their relationship. They two have even shared screen space in the film 'Khaali Peeli'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :InstagramShahid KapoorMira KapoorTwitter and instagramInstagram and twitterFacebook-owned instagramInstagram for androidInstaInstagram post