Loved up pictures of rumoured couple Ishaan, Ananya from Shahid Kapoor's birthday garner netizens' attention
By ANI | Published: February 27, 2022 09:32 PM2022-02-27T21:32:13+5:302022-02-27T21:40:13+5:30
A few days after his 41st birthday, actor Shahid Kapoor, on Sunday, treated fans with several pictures from his special day.
Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted a reel featuring the 'Haider' star having a gala time with his loved ones including wife Mira Kapoor, actor Kunal Kemmu, 'Jersey' co-star Mrunal Thakur, brother Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday among others at his sea-facing house.
"#besttimes," he captioned the post.
Shahid's birthday reel garnered netizens' attention for many reasons-- especially due to Ishaan and Ananya.
The eagle-eyed fans spotted Ishaan posing for the camera with his hand around Ananya.
While Ishaan wore a green shirt and blue denims, Ananya looked beautiful in a printed short dress.
The rumoured couple's pictures have left their fans in awe of them.
"These pictures prove that Ananya and Ishaan are dating each other," a fan commented.
"Oh my God ! They look so romantic," another one wrote.
Ananya, too, commented on Shahid's post. She dropped a red heart emoji on it.
The rumours of Ananya and Ishaan's dating have been making rounds on the internet for a while now. The actors have never publicly accepted their relationship. They two have even shared screen space in the film 'Khaali Peeli'.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor