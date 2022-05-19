Lower ticket prices augur well for 'SVP' as its crosses Rs 170 cr

Hyderabad, May 19 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', a commercial entertainer starring Mahesh Babu, has successfully completed its first week with record-breaking collections from all centers.

Even after six days in theatres, the film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Subbaraju, Samuthirakani, Tanikella Bharani and others, refuses to slow down in the terms of box office receipts.

The Parasuram Petla's directorial's worldwide gross is Rs 171 crore in the first six days of release, according to the makers of the film, making it the highest-grossing first-week film in Tollywood history.

According to reports, the film's distributors and producers have also decided to slash ticket prices starting Thursday in the Telugu states.

Of the global gross of Rs 171 crore, Andhra Pradesh-Telangana accounted for Rs 132 crore, Karnataka and the rest of India Rs 13.3 crore, while overseas gross was Rs 25.7 crore.

