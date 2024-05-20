LS polls: "I have done this for development of country...,"says Subhash Ghai after voting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Film personalities were spotted at polling booths as they queued up to exercise their franchise on Monday in the "City of Dreams" Mumbai, which went it to polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the country.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai was snapped showing off his inked finger after casting his vote. He urged everyone to participate actively in elections and use their right to vote.

"... I would ask every voter to cast their vote... I have done this for the development of the country... I want my conuntry not to be dependent on others and it become a producer country and thus for the development each one of us has to make an effort...I hope that the government of the next five years will ensure respect for all religions, love, development and progress at the global level," he said.

#WATCH फिल्म निर्माता-निर्देशक सुभाष घई ने मुंबई में एक मतदान केंद्र में वोट डाला। उन्होंने कहा, "... मैं हर मतदाता को कहूंगा कि अपना वोट ज़रूर डालें... मैंने अपने देश की प्रसिद्धी, देश के विकास के लिए किया है... अगली पांच साल की सरकार से देश में सर्व धर्म सम्मान, प्रेम, विकास… pic.twitter.com/yzPWL9vk9e — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 20, 2024

A few days ago, Ghai had lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort to empower every section of the society and development of the country.

He told ANI, "PM Modi should be the Prime Minister for the third time. He has performed well and will continue to do so. He has worked for the country and all sections of the society..."

The director, producer and actor is famed for his works including 'Kalicharan', 'Vishwanath', 'Karz',' Hero',' Vidhaata',' Meri Jung', 'Khal Nayak', 'Pardes', 'Taal', among others.

Voting began this morning at 7 and as per the Election Commision of India, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in this phase.

Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are looking for electoral success. Eight states/UTs going for polls in phase 5 are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

