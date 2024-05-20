LS Polls: Shilpa Shetty casts vote in Mumbai with her mother and sister Shamita

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : In the midst of Mumbai's buzzing election atmosphere, actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra along with her mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty cast their votes in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Monday.

The trio posed for the shutterbugs and showed their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station in Mumbai.

Other celebrities joining the fervour of the ongoing fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai on Monday were Bollywood veteran star Dharmendra, parents to be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai encompass six constituencies, namely Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central, as part of Phase 5 of the nationwide electoral exercise.

Additionally, several constituencies in Maharashtra, such as Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane, are actively participating in this phase.

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra stands as the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, with the final results scheduled for declaration on June 4.

Voting commenced this morning at 7.

Key contests in various constituencies feature prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya.

