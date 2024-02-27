Lucknow: Slippers Thrown at Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff during Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Event, Video Goes Viral!

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on Monday reached Lucknow to promote their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. To witness Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff live, thousands of fans gathered at the spot. The fans got their wish when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff made a grand entrance on a cable sending the fans into a frenzy. Akshay & Tiger's live stunt filled the fans with adrenaline and therefore a stampede-like situation took place. Seeing the crowd going crazy, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff tried to calm down the fans, however, things suddenly went wrong when fans started to hurl slippers and chant 'Akshay Kumar Murdabad'.

In response, the UP Police resorted to Lathi Charge. Thereafter, thousands of crowds had to leave the spot and chaos erupted at the place. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. Apart from Akshay and Tiger, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles. It will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film Maidaan. Earlier, Akshay had taken to his Instagram account to share a picture with Tiger as he announced his visit to Lucknow for the event. His post read, “Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein.”

