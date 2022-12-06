Lucky Ali seeks police protection from land mafia after his property gets encroached illegally

Singer and Actor Lucky Ali on Sunday alleged that land mafia is encroaching his farm in Bengaluru, and that they are “forcibly and illegally” entering the property, and sought help from the police. He shared the text of his complaint letter to the Karnataka police chief.“My farm which is a trust property located in Kenchenahalli, Yelahanka, is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore land mafia,” Lucky Ali wrote in the letter, the text of which he shared on Facebook. Ali alleged that they are “forcibly and illegally” coming inside his farm and that they are refusing to show the relevant documents. He said his family has been in possession of the land for the last 50 years.“My family and small children are alone on the farm,” he said, adding that he could not meet the state police chief before leaving for Dubai where is his currently for work.The singer urged the police to take action before a court hearing on December 7.

In 2014 too, he had approached the police in Bengaluru, saying his life is under threat from the land mafia. He had filed two complaints after a group of men allegedly barged into his house and threatened his staff. Ali had told CNN-News18 that he had plans to set up a music school on that piece of land. His father, actor Mehmood, wanted to set up a rehabilitation centre for war veterans on a part of the land. Based on a complaint of trespass filed by him, the Yelahanka police registered a FIR against Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy on November 29. However, he alleged in his post that the police were siding with the “encroachers”. In response, Ms. Sindhuri hit back and issued a statement saying she was “shocked and aghast at the false and baseless allegations” by Mr. Lucky Ali.“I am unduly being dragged for ulterior motives in a matter I have no role whatsoever…. It has been done with an intention to malign and cause disrepute to me and gain public sympathy,” she said, adding that she planned to take legal action. Responding to the allegations, Mr. Sudhir Reddy said he purchased three acres of land from Mansoor M. Ali, brother of Mr. Lucky Ali and his minor daughter Baby Sabrina in 2012.He claimed this parcel of land was in turn bought by the seller in 2011 and Mr. Lucky Ali was alien to this property. “As he [Mr. Lucky Ali] in the past also tried to interfere with our possession of the land, we have got a temporary injunction issued against him from interfering in the possession of the land by me in 2016,” Mr. Sudhir Reddy said, alleging that recently Mr. Lucky Ali had assaulted his brother Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy, over which they had lodged a complaint. With several popular singles and albums, Ali is considered one of the greatest singers of all time.