Luke, Nicole Combs blessed with baby boy

American singer and songwriter Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Combs have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, and fans pour wishes to the couple.

The three-time Grammy Award nominee, on his Instagram account, shared this news with all his fans with an adorable family picture. "Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!" Luke Captioned.

In the picture, the 'When it rains, it pours' singer can be seen with his wife Nicole Combs, holding his newly born son in her hands. This adorable picture of the couple went viral on social media and fans swamped the comment section with heart emojis.

Nicole, on the other hand, shared the same picture, she wrote, "It's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days" in the caption.

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking met for the first time at the Key West Songwriters Festival back in 2016 and after dating for four years, Luke Combs and Nicole got married in August 2020, and now in June 2022, the couple has welcomed their first child.

( With inputs from ANI )

