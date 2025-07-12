Maalik Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar Film Earns Rs 3.35 Crore

Maalik Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar starrer Maalik released in cinemas on 11 July. The action thriller opened to mixed reviews from both critics and the audience. The film collected Rs 3.35 crore on its first day, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Jay Shewakramani, the film explores the rise of a peasant’s son who becomes a feared gangster in 1980s Allahabad. With a reported budget of Rs 54 crore, Maalik will need strong growth in the coming days to recover its costs and sustain in a crowded theatrical market.

The movie had an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.86 percent on Friday. Morning shows recorded just 6.65 percent, while afternoon and evening shows had 11.12 and 11.78 percent respectively. The highest turnout was seen during night shows with 21.88 percent.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, the cast includes Medha Shankr, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla. The film has been produced by Jay Shewakramani under Northern Lights Films and Tips Industries. The music of the film has been composed by Sachin–Jigar and Ketan Sodha. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes.

The film now looks towards the weekend to gain momentum at the box office.

Maalik Trailer: