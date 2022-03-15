'Maamannan' unit accords warm welcome to Vadivelu

Chennai, March 15 The team of director Maari Selvaraj's 'Maamannan' accorded a warm welcome to one of Tamil cinema's most popular comed, Vadivelu, who joined the unit in Salem recently.

Vadivelu, who is making a return to the silver screen with director Suraj's 'Naai Sekar Returns', is again getting busy in Tamil cinema after a long time.

The actor, who plays the lead in director Suraj's 'Naai Sekar Returns', has just completed shooting the second schedule of the film in Mysore.

Says a source close to the unit of 'Naai Sekar Returns', "While the team of 'Naai Sekar Returns' has just returned to Chennai after finishing the second schedule, actor Vadivelu has now headed to Salem for the shooting of 'Maamannan'. The third schedule of 'Naai Sekar Returns' will start after Vadivelu returns from the sets of 'Maamannan'."

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with director Mari Selvaraj welcoming Vadivelu with a garland on the first day of shooting of 'Maamannan' that stars actors Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

