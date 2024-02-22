Machine Gun Kelly ‘had a breakdown’ before getting blackout tattoo

Los Angeles, Feb 22 Rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) shared that he had a breakdown before getting a blackout tattoo for the new heartbreaking ballad 'Don’t Let Me Go' he has released.

MGK had posted a picture of his torso, arms and chest covered in fresh blackout tattoos on Instagram, creating a tizzy among fans on social media, captioning it: “For spiritual purposes only.”

The rapper, who has been vocal about his struggles with mental health in the past, used his music to provide some clarity, telling fans it was the result of “a breakdown.”

In the accompanying music video, directed by Sam Cahill, MGK rolled up the sleeves of his black-and-white shirt to unveil the fresh ink and the return of his pink hair colour from his 'Tickets to My Downfall' and 'Mainstream Sellout' eras, reports pagesix.com.

Throughout the number, the rapper also addresses the ups and downs of his relationship with actress and fiancee Megan Fox, a miscarriage, suicidal thoughts, death of his father and the constant pressure he feels as an artist.

As Page Six Style previously reported, MGK’s new blackout tattoo was done by celebrity ink artist Roxx in December 2023.

The blackout tattoo did leave some of the rapper’s previous upper body art uncovered, however, with various designs peeking through the lines on his arms and the new cross shape displayed across his chest.

Meanwhile, Fox, recently shared her own new ink, a “freshly reworked” sleeve featuring birds and flowers at a 2024 Grammys afterparty earlier this month.

