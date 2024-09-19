Madalsa Sharma AKA Kavya From ‘Anupamaa’ Opens Up About Leaving the Show and Her Bond With Rajan Shahi-Rupali Ganguly

After Sudhanshu Pandey aka Anuj, Madalsa Sharma, who plays the role of Kavya in Star Plus's popular serial 'Anupamaa,' left the show. This came as a sudden shock to fans of the show. It is said that due to opinion differences, Sudhanshu left the show. After his exit, Rupali, who plays the lead of Anupama, wrote a cryptic message on social media, which fueled the rumors that something was wrong between director Rajan Shahi and the actor. Recently, Madalsa also revealed the real reason for her opting out of the show.

While talking to India Today actress said, the decision to leave was not sudden, but the announcement was. I had discussed my character's development with the makers nearly a month prior. Since the beginning, Kavya has been a key element of Anupamaa, serving as one of the three pillars alongside Anupamaa and Vanraj. However, after two-and-a-half years and numerous new storylines, I felt my character lacked the edge it once had. I initiated discussions with the creators when they planned a six-month leap, during which they portrayed Kavya as a successful model in the US. Despite their consideration, no substantial changes occurred, leading to a mutual decision for me to move on.

After four years, I wanted to leave the show on a high note, ensuring the audience remembered Kavya's significance. Viewers had always anticipated her pivotal role in the plot, but that excitement had faded. The writers had previously justified Kavya's actions, portraying her as a complex, relatable character rather than purely negative. She represented the real struggles of life, being neither entirely good nor bad. The decision to part ways was mutual.

Actors naturally prioritize their own interests, and discussing my exit with co-stars wouldn’t change anything. The makers genuinely tried to adapt, but with so many new characters, maintaining Kavya's prominence became challenging. I respect their efforts, but it reached a point where they couldn’t restore her status, which was acceptable.

In contrast, Sudhanshu's decision to leave was unexpected and shocked many, including myself. His choice was impulsive, while mine had been carefully considered and not made on him. The Madalsa shares a positive and longstanding relationship with Rajan Sir, stemming from both professional and familial ties, including past collaboration on the show "Bidaai."

Madalsa express concern that new storylines have distracted from the original focus on the Shah family, which contributed to the show's earlier success. Addressing rumors about conflicts on set, the clarifies their amicable relationship with co-star Rupali Ganguly and emphasizes that occasional disagreements do not undermine their friendship. she asserted their positive experiences with the production team, suggesting that individual perceptions may vary among cast members.