Madgaon Express: Actor Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Set for OTT Release, Find Out Where to Watch

After ruling box office Kunal Kemmu's first directorial film Madgaon Express is all set for its OTT release. The film features Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu, and Nora Fatehi. The slapstick comedy impressed the audience. Now people who missed opportunities of watching this film in theaters can watch on Amazon Prime video.

Amazon Prime Video announced the release of Madgaon Express on its Instagram account by sharing the official poster featuring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Diveyendu, and Nora Fatehi. The caption read, "The Goa trip has finally left the group chat," along with a mobile phone and party popper emoji. The movie is now available for streaming on the platform, providing viewers with the opportunity to watch it from their homes.

About Film

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film, Madgaon Express, follows the story of three childhood friends portrayed by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary as they set off on a journey to Goa that takes a dark turn when they get caught up in a world of crime. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam in significant roles. Produced by Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.