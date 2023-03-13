Madhuri Dixit remembers her mum: 'She taught us to embrace and celebrate life'

Mumbai, March 13 Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit remembers her mother, Snehlata Dixit, who passed away on March 12 and shared a picture with her. She expressed how much she misses her and recalled the life lessons she gave her.

She wrote on her Instagram handle: "Woke up this morning to find Aai's room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om."

After her post, many celebs and her fans shared their condolences. Mouni Roy mentioned: "I'm so sorry ma'am. Sending love.."

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla commented: "Heartfelt condolences Madhuri..May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor