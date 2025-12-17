Madhuri Dixit reveals why she has been doing fewer projects

Mumbai, Dec 17 Actress Madhuri Dixit will next be seen in the much-anticipated thriller, "Mrs. Deshpande", marking her return to the screen after a long time.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Madhuri shared why she is not visible on screen too often these days.

The 'Dhak Dhak' girl shared that she only wishes to focus on projects that she can be excited about. She also added that she will be joining forces with directors who she knows will do justice to the characters in their story.

When asked, "Why do we see so little of Madhuri on screen?", Madhuri told IANS, "Well, I want to do roles that are exciting. I want to do characters where every morning I get up and say, "Hey, I am going to work on this film or on this series", and be very excited about it. I want to work with filmmakers like Nagesh (Kukunoor), who I know will do justice with the characters that they have."

Stating that making a film is a group effort, with everyone playing a crucial part, she went on to say, "I think everything has to come together, like you cannot be a one-man show, it's not possible. The character has to be well written, you have to have a good director, good writers, and good producers, who can take the whole project to fruition. So, that's what I am looking forward to, and those are the kind of projects I want to do."

Madhuri will be seen in an intense and thrilling avatar as a serial killer in "Mrs. Deshpande".

Backed by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Kukunoor Movies, the show, which is based on the French thriller "La Mante," has been directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

Shedding light on his next, Kukunoor shared, "Mrs. Deshpande has been a truly fascinating and enjoyable journey for me. As I worked on the script, I saw only Madhuri in the title role, and to have her play this complex character was an absolute joy."

