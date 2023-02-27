Madonna's brother Anthony Ciccone no more

Singer Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone has died. He was 66.

The news of Ciccone's demise was shared by his relative Joe Henry on social media.

In his emotional post, Henry described Ciccone -- one of Madonna's seven siblings -- as a "complex character."

"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening," Henry wrote alongside a youthful photograph of his brother-in-law. "I've known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone. As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpGlFACuTiT/?hl=en

Henry continued, "But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains -- with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."

Henry's Instagram post was liked by Madonna, but the legendary pop superstar had not released a statement about her brother's passing at press time. More details regarding his demise are awaited.

Ciccone had reportedly struggled with alcoholism and was homeless for several years. In 2013, he needed nine stitches to his forehead after resisting arrest in a public bathroom in Michigan, The Hollywood Reporter informed.

Years prior, Anthony previously spoke out against Madonna and the rest of their family, accusing them of not caring about him.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor