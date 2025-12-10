"Magic happens on set": Madhuri Dixit, director Nagesh Kukunoor open up on Mrs Deshpande making

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit opened up about her preparation for the upcoming series Mrs Deshpande on JioHotstar.

In an interview with ANI, Madhuri Dixit said that her main preparation for the role was deeply understanding the script and the character.

"For this role, the preparation was to sit on the script and understand the character. Once we understood the character, we met with the director to discuss. And then the magic happens on the set," said Madhuri Dixit.

The actress called "understanding the character" the most important foundation in her preparation for the role.

"Just knowing the character itself is good enough, I think, and then we go into the nitty-gritty, the smaller things on the set," said Madhuri Dixit.

The director Nagesh Kukunoor revealed that he had written the entire script of the show, keeping Madhuri Dixit as the lead character in his vision, before her approval.

While talking to ANI, Nagesh said, "When we were writing episode 1, we were discussing the actors for the show's title character. So we floated the idea, why not Mahaduri Dixit? Because we had never seen her in this role, and when we had this idea, we wrote the rest of the show keeping her in mind."

He added, "And the best part was, she said yes. So then we got to make the show. I can say with 100% guarantee that if you have seen her in so many films, she has never played such a role."

Mrs Deshpande follows Mumbai as it reels from murders echoing the signature of a long-captured serial killer.

Forced into an uneasy alliance, the police turn to the original killer, a gentle, unassuming woman hiding a far darker truth. As buried histories and subtle betrayals surface, tension builds through the smallest, quietest moments, read a press note.

The series also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee in the lead role. Applause Entertainment produces the show in association with Kukunoor Movies.

The series is set to stream on JioHotstar on December 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor