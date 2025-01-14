Maha kumbh Mela 2025: Adah Sharma to Perform Shiva Tandav Stotram in Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh Mela, regarded as one of the world’s largest religious festivals, has commenced in Prayagraj, drawing millions of devotees who come to holy festival began on Monday, January 13, and will continue until February 26. Prayagraj, home to the sacred Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers—is a revered pilgrimage destination, and the Mela has transformed the city into a hub of devotion and cultural celebration.

Adding to the spiritual and cultural fervor, actress Adah Sharma is set to perform live at the Maha Kumbh Mela. A devoted follower of Lord Shiva, Adah will recite the Shiv Tandav Stotra during the event. Earlier, her recitation of the stotra on social media went viral, and now fans are excited to witness her live performance. Her dedication to Shiva and her powerful rendition are expected to enhance the spiritual atmosphere of the festival.

Apart from Adah Sharma, several other celebrities are set to participate in the Mela. Invitations have been extended to Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, and celebrated singers Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, and Shaan will perform live, making the event even more vibrant.

Performance Schedule:

Shankar Mahadevan: Opening performance

Sadhana Sargam: January 26

Shaan: January 27

Ranjani and Gayatri: January 31

Kailash Kher: February 23

Mohit Chauhan: Closing performance on February 24

The Mela will feature a blend of devotion and cultural artistry, as Bollywood stars and renowned musicians present live shows to captivate the audience.