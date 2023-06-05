Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal passes away at 78

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal who is best known for appearing as Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat has passed away. As his condition continues to be critical, the actor's brother, actor-comedian Paintal urged everyone to keep him in their prayers. The news about Gufi Paintal's health surfaced after actor Tina Ghaai shared a post on her Instagram handle. She had posted a photo of the actor and wrote in the caption, “GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded.”Gufi made his debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar, co-starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Asrani and others.

He has appeared in several TV shows and films. While he is still remembered for his stint in Mahabharat, he was also seen in Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya lal Ki among other popular TV shows. He has been a part of films like Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, and Suhaag.Mahabharat returned on TV during the lockdown. Talking about it, Gufi had told Times of India, “The shutdown made me feel jittery. But as they announced to re-telecast of Mahabharat, I was like ‘yes. Now it’s all set’. I got to see that world again. Yahi sab to hota aaya hai. Desire, politicking, fight for power... Revisiting the golden age of television acted like a mood booster. If you do anything which is close to your heart you will stay happy in every situation. So, for me Mahabharat, jo ki mere dil ke sabse kareeb hai, worked well.” The actor was an associate director, casting director and production designer of the show as well.



