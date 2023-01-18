Maharashtra: Urfi Javed seeks security, after tiff with BJP leader Chitra Wagh

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has written to the Mumbai police commissioner asking the police to look into the model and social media influencer Urfi Javed's demand seeking security, an official said on Tuesday. He said Javed had submitted a complaint letter to the MSCW claiming BJP leader Chitra Wagh has filed a complaint against her for political mileage and had threatened to beat her during interaction with the media. Javed stated she was feeling unsafe outside her home. In her letter, Javed demanded security and the MSCW asked Mumbai Police to take serious note of her complaint, the official said. Last week, Javed called on MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar. "The MSCW on Monday wrote a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner asking the police to look into Uorfi Javed's demand for security," the official said.

Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded a statement of Javed in connection with a complaint filed against her by Chitra Wagh. Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP's women's wing, has filed a complaint against Javed for dressing `improperly' in public places. Javed visted Amboli police station to record her statement after police called her for questioning, said a police official. In her request for security, the actress stated she was feeling unsafe outside her home. According to the lawyer, "the complaint was lodged for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm on public domain." The lawyer also requested preventive action under relevant sections of CrPc.

Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP women's wing, had filed a police complaint against Javed for 'indulging in 'nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai' and demanded that she be 'arrested'. Earlier this month, she slashed Javed on Twitter and asked if the women's commission would do anything to it or not. "Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women's Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Uorfi but against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes...the women's commission will do anything or not?" Wagh asked. Javed took to her social media profiles to share a number of posts responding to the BJP leader. She also filed a counter-complaint against the Wagh.

