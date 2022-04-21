Mahesh Babu lending his voice to Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Acharya'?

Hyderabad, April 21 Mahesh Babu has agreed to provide the voice-over for Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya', according to an intriguing claim on social media.

The yet-to-be-released 'Acharya' will reportedly begin with a voice-over by Telugu star Mahesh Babu, through which the entire story will be established.

Mahesh has also finished the dubbing process for this part, a source added. However, an official announcement is still pending.

The film is generating a lot of buzz because it features megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan in key roles for the first time. The excitement surrounding the release of 'Acharya' has been doubled now that Mahesh has agreed to lend his voice to the film.

Mahesh Babu previously provided the voice-over for Pawan Kalyan's super hit 'Jalsa,' which received a massive response.

Koratala Siva has helmed 'Acharya', which will hit the screens on April 29.

