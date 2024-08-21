Mahesh Babu to voice Mufasa in Telugu version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Actor Mahesh Babu is all set to lend his voice Telugu version of Disney's highly anticipated release, 'Mufasa: The Lion King.'

Scheduled to roar into Indian theatres on December 20, this film promises to bring an extra layer of grandeur to the beloved story of the ultimate jungle monarch.

The latest instalment in the Lion King saga, directed by Barry Jenkins, explores the origins of Mufasa, the legendary lion who has captivated hearts across generations.

Makers on Wednesday announced the news on their social media platforms.

The post on X read, "SUPERSTAR MAHESH BABU is the Telugu voice of Mufasa in Disney's visually stunning family entertainer #MufasaTheLionKing. Mark your calendars for the Telugu trailer launch on 26th August at 11:07 AM. Catch the movie roaring into theatres on 20th Dec in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The Telugu trailer for the film is set to be launched on August 26 at 11:07 am.

Talking about the association, Mahesh Babu shared, "I have always admired Disney's blockbuster legacy of entertainment and timeless storytelling, the character of Mufasa appeals to me not only as a loving father guiding his son but as the supreme king of the jungle taking care of his clan. My family means everything to me and this collaboration with Disney is personally very special as it is an experience I will cherish with my children! I am looking forward to when my family as well as my fans will be watching Mufasa: The Lion King in Telugu on the big screen on 20th December"

"Our aim always is to bring a deeper, more personal touch to storytelling and engage with audiences all over the country and for them to enjoy the cinematic experience with their families in a language of their choice. The iconic character of Mufasa has inspired generations, and we are thrilled to have Mahesh Babu Garu bring the voice of Mufasa to life in the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King!" said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star.

Bollywood's reigning king, Shah Rukh Khan, joins forces with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan for the Hindi version.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the iconic role of Mufasa, revisiting the character that has become synonymous with regal authority and wisdom.

Aryan Khan will voice Simba, Mufasa's son, while the youngest Khan, AbRam, will take on the role of young Mufasa.

The film, enriched by photorealistic CGI and live-action techniques, delves into Mufasa's past, portraying his rise from an orphaned cub to the esteemed king of the Pride Lands. The story features an array of new and beloved characters, further enhanced by the talents of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has contributed original songs to the soundtrack.

