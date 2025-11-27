Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni's debut film titled 'Srinivasa Mangapuram'

Hyderabad, Nov 27 Director Ajay Bhupathi's eagerly awaited upcoming film, featuring Telugu star Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni in the lead, has now been titled 'Srinivasa Mangapuram', its makers announced on Thursday.

Chandamama Kathalu Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, "Two lives. One journey. Two hands. One promise.Two hearts. One destiny. #AB4 is #SrinivasaMangapuram. Get ready to witness a cult that will be a timeless chapter in the world of love stories. Shoot in progress.First Look & more updates soon. An @DirAjayBhupathi Film."

Director Ajay Bhupathi, for his part, wrote, "My next film - #SrinivasaMangapuram.This lovestory is destined to stay in your hearts for ages. #AB4 First Look blasting soon."

For the unaware, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni- the grandson of Superstar Krishna and son of late Ramesh Babu and nephew of Superstar Mahesh Babu, is to make his debut in the world of acting with this film. The film is being directed by Ajay Bhupathi, best known for having made the blockbusters 'RX 100' and 'Mangalavaram'.

Until now, this ambitious project, which sources say, will be rich in emotion, intensity, and authenticity, was being referred to as #AB4.

The film is being presented by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by P. Kiran Garu under the Chandamama Kathalu banner.

Interestingly, Ashwini Dutt, who is presenting this film, is the same person who had earlier produced the cult blockbuster 'Agni Parvatham' featuring Superstar Krishna and later introduced Mahesh Babu to Telugu cinema with 'Rajakumarudu'.

The friendship that is between Ashwini Dutt and superstar Mahesh Babu's family continues with continues the ace producer launching the third-generation star, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, in collaboration with Ajay Bhupathi, a filmmaker celebrated for his raw storytelling and emotional depth.

Sources say that Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni is fully prepared for his film debut, after having undergone intense training in acting, fights and dance.

Sources add that the film will be set against the breathtaking backdrop of rugged hills and rooted in earthy realism and that it will present a refreshing, soulful, and intense love story.

