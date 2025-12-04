Mahhi Vij: I’ve always believed in karma

Mumbai, Dec 4 Actress Mahhi Vij, who has reportedly parted ways with actor-TV host Jay Bhanushali, says she had been praying for the show Seher Hone Ko Hai and that she prayed for the chance to step out again to work, to meet new people and show her true potential.

Mahhi took to Instagram, where she shared some glimpses of herself from the show and wrote: “I prayed for this show. I prayed for the chance to step out again — to work, to meet new people, to show my art, my talent, and my true potential.”

The actress, who married Jay Bhanushali in 2011, said that she believes in karma.

“I’ve always believed in karma, in doing good, in lifting others so life lifts you too. I believe in goodness, in humanity, and in creating a life my children will be proud of. One day, I want my kids to look back and say, I’m proud of you, Mama,” she said.

The actress, who shares a daughter with Jay, added that she wants people to feel her performance in the upcoming show.

“As I step into this show, all I want is for people to feel my performance and say, “What an actress, what a moment.” I’m living for that. Today, I cherish every opportunity, every second, every blessing. My heart is full of gratitude — and I will keep working harder than ever. Blessings is all we need.”

Talking about Seher Hone Ko Hai, the show lies in the heart of Lucknow. It revolves around the life of Kausar, a mother who fights to give her sixteen-year-old daughter, Seher the education and choices she herself was denied, fighting all odds of a patriarchal society, including her husband. The show also stars actor Parth Samthaan.

Mahhi is known for playing the role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She and Jay Bhanushali won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2013. She was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

The actress has appeared in numerous music videos including Tu, Tu Hai Wahi by DJ Aqeel. She was the supporting female lead in the TV series Akela in 2006. Her first film was in Malayalam alongside star Mammootty which was titled Aparichithan.

