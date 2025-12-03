Mahhi Vij on essaying role of a mother in Seher: ‘Didn’t prepare to ‘act’ like a mother, just felt it

Mumbai, Dec 3 Colors’ latest offering, Seher Hone Ko Hai, starring Mahhi Vij as Kausar and debutant Rishita Kothari as Seher, brings a stirring new spin to a mother–daughter battle for freedom.

Mahhi, who is making her comeback to fictional shows after almost a decade, spoke about her equation with Rishita behind the lens too. “I have become her mother off-screen too. I am always fussing over her, asking if she has eaten, if she needs anything, if she’s tired,” said Mahhi.

“I keep telling her she should tell her mom to disown her because I am ready to adopt her! That’s the kind of bond we have developed,” said Mahhi. The actress added, “She’s such a sweet, calm energy on set, and because this is her debut, I automatically feel protective of her, the way you do for your own child who’s stepping into a big new world. We have a lot of fun together, but we also learn from each other.”

Mahhi further said, “She teaches me her little Gen-Z things, and I guide her where I can. It’s a very natural, pure bond, nothing forced and it genuinely feels like family.” Mahhi Vij also added how she absolutely needed no preparation to step into the shoes of a mother on-screen.

“For me, the mother-daughter bond in this show didn’t need heavy preparation; it needed honesty,” said Mahhii. She added, “I am a mother in real life, so I instantly connected with Kausar’s instinct to protect her child from everything she herself has suffered. I didn’t have to imagine that fear or that desperation; it’s something every mom carries inside her.

“What I focused on instead was understanding the quieter, internal parts of Kausar, the exhaustion of fighting the same battles again, the guilt of not being able to give her daughter more, and the tiny moments of strength she gathers just to push through one more day. I didn’t prepare to ‘act’ like a mother; I just felt it,” the actress elaborated.

Talking about Seher, the show lies in the heart of Lucknow. It revolves around the life of Kausar, a mother who fights to give her sixteen-year-old daughter, Seher the education and choices she herself was denied, fighting all odds of a patriarchal society, including her husband.

The show also stars actor Parth Samthaan.

