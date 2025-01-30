Mahira Sharma’s Mother Reacts to Dating Rumours with Cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Rumours about actress Mahira Sharma and cricketer Mohammed Siraj dating emerged after Siraj liked a stunning backless photo shared by Mahira who is known for her 'Bigg Boss 13' stint. However, Mahira's mother, Sania Sharma, has now addressed these rumours and called them completely false.

In an interview with Times Now, her mother firmly dismissed the speculations, expressing her shock and said, "What are you saying? People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will link her name with anyone, so should we believe them?" She emphasized that such rumors are common when someone gains public attention, categorizing the reports as "completely false."

Mahira Sharma, known for her appearance on 'Bigg Boss 13' one of the most popular seasons of the controversial reality show. She was previously in a relationship with co-contestant Paras Chhabra. However, the two broke up in 2023. In a podcast with Bhavya Singh, Paras opened up about their breakup, stating, “We were in a relationship, everything was good, everything was great. We stayed together for as long as it was written in our fate. Everyone experiences good and bad times in life, and we both went through them together. But we eventually realized that we are not compatible with each other for the future. It was fine for a while, but in the long run, we are not compatible.”