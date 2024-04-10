'Maidaan' Faces Plagiarism Allegations, Mysore Court Imposes Stay Order on Ajay Devgn's Film

Ajay Devgan's highly anticipated film Maidaan is currently facing a legal issue just before its release. Anil Kumar, a scriptwriter from Karnataka, has accused the makers of plagiarism, which has resulted in a court-ordered halt on the film's release.

As per the sources, Kumar claims that he created a story in 2010 about the Indian Football team's absence from the 1950 FIFA World Cup, which he registered with the Screenwriters Association in Mumbai under the title Paadanduka. He alleges that Sukhdas Suryavanshi, the assistant director of Maidaan, approached him in 2019 with promises of helping him connect with Aamir Khan for a film adaptation.

Read More: Zeenat Aman Advises Youngsters to Have Live-In Relationship Before Marriage

Kumar has sought assistance from the Mysore court, which issued an order on April 8 to stop the film's release and instructed producers and distributors to comply with the halt.

Meanwhile, there is no official statement from makers on this judgment. They are promoting the film for its April 11 release. A premiere for B-Town celebs was also held in Mumbai on Tuesday night.